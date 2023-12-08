'Felt pretty good': Factory skipper belts 41-ball century in big T20 win

Forget the opening game of the Big Bash, the real fireworks took place on Thursday night at Wenborn Oval in a round two Warrnambool and District cricket Twenty20 Cup clash between Nestles and Brierly-Christ Church.
Nestles skipper and opening batter Jacob Hetherington blasted 117 off just 49 balls - including eight sixes and 11 fours - leading his side to a comprehensive 73-run win after posting 5-229.
The reigning WDCA cricketer of the year made his intent clear from the outset, finding the small boundaries with ease on his way to a rapid half-century.
Once he first cleared the rope it happened regularly - particularly to the leg side - bringing up his century off 41 deliveries.
After a slow start in comparison, fellow opener Simon Dart joined in on the destruction.
Dart backed up his hundred the previous round with a valuable 48 (37 balls) including three fours and three sixes.
A humble Hetherington said he was feeling "not too bad" after his heroics.
"I've had a bit of a slow start to the season and just to get a couple out of the middle in a game's felt pretty good," he said.
"I was able to do it for a fair while too."
Before the innings, the star all-rounder had scored 107 runs at a modest average of just under 20 across all formats for the season.
His highest score was 32, in the first round of division one against Port Fairy.
"I had a little bit of bad luck during the season I think," he said.
"I was pretty sure my luck was going to change at one point and I was able to cash in on a pretty small ground on a hard wicket in a Twenty20. So (I'm) happy with that."
As so happens often in cricket, it was a full-toss that ultimately undid Hetherington, who holed out in the deep just as reaching the 150 mark was looking a formality.
"(The) full toss has been a very good ball to get people out in one-day cricket and Twenty20," Hetherington said with a smile.
"It's actually an underrated ball and I picked the fielder out."
Hetherington wasn't the only batter to score a century on Thursday, with Wesley Yambuk Titans captain Zavier Mungean's 100 not out helping his side to a 131-run win against Nirranda at nearby Walter Oval.
Opening the batting, Mungean brought up his milestone late in the innings alongside father Jason (38 not out).
The talented batter belted four sixes and 10 fours in his knock, as his side made 2-181.
Meanwhile, in the other matches Allansford-Panmure recorded a 52-run win against Mortlake, Merrivale defeated Northern Raiders by 49 runs, Dennington dismantled Spring Creek by 101 runs and Port Fairy cruised to an eight-wicket triumph against Hawkesdale.
At Mack Oval, marquee player Nick Butters 62 (39) inspired North Warrnambool Eels to a 57-run victory against Russells Creek.
