Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington has clinched the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's highest individual honour, the Brebner Cup, winning the division one league best and fairest in a thrilling count on Wednesday night.
The Factory all-rounder pipped three-time winner, Brierly-Christ Church star Mark Murphy by one vote to finish with 15 votes, with teammate Geoff Williams, Russells Creek batsman Shashan Silva and West Warrnambool talent Joe Nyikos rounding out the top-five.
Hetherington, who will lead his side into the division one grand final against Russells Creek on Saturday as the club seeks to break a 20-year premiership drought, has enjoyed a brilliant season with bat and ball, often steering his team out of tough situations with key runs through the middle-order or with his handy medium-pace.
In his eighth full season of division one cricket, he scored 230 runs, scoring three half-centuries and averaging 33, while with the ball took 17 wickets to be one of the competition's clutch performers in crucial moments.
The Factory leader was also named captain in The Standard's Team of the Year on the night.
Nirranda's Chamika Fernando won the division two best and fairest after a superb season with bat and ball, Koroit's Nick Sinnott won the division three best and fairest while Northern Raiders' Paul Ryan capped off his season with the division four best and fairest.
Allansford-Panmure gun batter Shannon Johnson, meanwhile, capped off a stellar season by winning the women's division league best and fairest.
Johnson, who also represented Victoria in the Indigenous championships this season, scored 276 runs for the season and made three half-centuries.
Nestles young gun Alice Cann was recognised for her impressive season by winning the girls under 17s league best and fairest.
