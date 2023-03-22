The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington wins Warrnambool and District Cricket Association league best and fairest

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles all-rounder Jacob Hetherington clinched the WDCA Player of the Year award on Wednesday evening. Picture by Anthony Brady

Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington has clinched the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's highest individual honour, the Brebner Cup, winning the division one league best and fairest in a thrilling count on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.