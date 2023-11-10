Spin to win: Youngster thrives on bowling to competition's best players

West Warrnambool spinner Joe Douglas is in the infancy of his senior cricket career but is already establishing himself as a creative bowler desperate for the wicket of the competition's best players.
The 18-year-old ex-Brauer College student has been a pivotal factor in the Panthers' excellent start to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season, netting 10 wickets and impressing his coach and the competition alike, particularly working in tandem at the crease with teammate Brock Gannon.
Douglas, who has accepted a traineeship with Bendigo Bank after recently graduating from school, says he is enjoying his cricket for the second-placed Panthers after finishing up his junior career last season.
"It's been a bit different not having junior cricket anymore and being focused on playing seniors but it's been good," he told The Standard ahead of the Reid Oval clash against Nestles.
The Panthers will welcome back highly-regarded spinner and leader Justin Snow for his first game of the season after returning from overseas meaning the side will take in three spinners.
Douglas, who credited the all-rounder for taking him under his wing, said he was excited to see how three spinners fared in the same team for the first time this season.
"He's been away a bit being overseas but really enjoyed working with him (Snow) and I'm learning plenty from him," he said.
"He's so good to have around the club, he's played some good cricket and knows a lot about the game.
"I've also played a lot of cricket with Brock so enjoy bowling together with him. I feel like we understand each other pretty well on the field.
"I think playing the three spinners will be really interesting but we all are different, spin the ball different ways and have different strengths which is a good thing.
"I'm looking forward to having him back in the side (against Nestles) and seeing how it goes."
A traditional off-spinner with subtle variations and changes of pace, Douglas said he thrived on bowling to the best batters in division one, setting them up and hopefully dismissing them.
"I definitely want to play my role in the team but have enjoyed the challenge of bowling to those really good batters and not just holding the runs but getting them out," he said.
"I want to be taking wickets and getting those players out, the best players in division one cricket."
He said a stern focus on his bowling in the pre-season was a catalyst in his early-season form.
"I probably have focused my bowling more in the pre-season rather than my batting and feel like that's been helping," he said.
"I've worked pretty hard on my bowling with the coaches to improve."
