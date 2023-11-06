Two teenage spinners are impressing their coach after combining for eight division one wickets.
Brock Gannon and Joe Douglas relished the return to a turf wicket against North Warrnambool Eels on November 4, taking figures of 4-12 and 4-19 respectively in nine-over spells in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association round five fixture.
Their combined efforts saw the Panthers skittle the Eels for a lowly 112 at Davidson Oval.
Panthers playing coach Tyler Fowler believed the pair was performing well as division one cricketers, with Douglas on 10 scalps from five matches and Gannon with five from four appearances.
Gannon, who plays his junior cricket for Merrivale, is a left-arm leg-spinner and joins his father Luke, a 300-plus gamer, in the division one side.
"He played a couple games last year and stepped up no worries," Fowler said of Gannon. "Obviously shown by his performance on the weekend, he's more than capable."
Meanwhile Douglas is adding more strings to his bow as an off-spinner under the guidance of fellow spin bowler Justin Snow, who is yet to feature this season due to an overseas trip.
"He's coming along very nicely, Joey," Fowler said. "He's started to think a lot more on his bowling and instead of just running in and rolling his arm over, he's changing his pace, adjusting line and length very well."
Fowler felt the club's young talent was coming along well as opportunities arise.
"It's been really good to see those lads just step up and get better again this year - I think Brock and Joe are two who will continue to get better each year as they get a bit older and a bit more experience," he said.
The Panthers moved to second on the ladder following the eight-wicket win against the Eels with Fowler taking care of a bulk of the chase with a 56-run innings.
In what has been an incredibly even start to the division one season, West Warrnambool tops a list of seven teams on 3-2.
The Panthers will play reigning premier Nestles on Saturday, November 11, 2023, with the Factory also 3-2 in sixth.
Fowler said the evenness of the competition meant everyone had to put their best foot forward each game.
"There's definitely been some results you wouldn't expect but I think that just shows if you have a bad day or someone else has a good day it's doesn't take much to win or lose a game of cricket," he said.
