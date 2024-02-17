Teammates celebrate centuries, reigning premier secures outright win

TWO Port Fairy teammates celebrated centuries to lift their side to a valuable win while Nestles' outright victory propelled it up the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association ladder with one round to play.
Pirates opener Kaden Wilson (120) and coach Alastair Templeton, who came in at first drop and finished unbeaten on 125, were in fine touch against Wesley Yambuk Titans on day two of their division one contest at Avery's Paddock on Saturday, February 17.
It was the third ton in the match after Titans captain Zavier Mungean raised the bat on day one.
Templeton, whose side sits second on the table, was rapt for Wilson who celebrated his first division one century.
Wilson, who is considered a bowling all-rounder, faced 233 deliveries, made nine fours and whacked one six during his "brilliant innings".
"He went in as the nightwatchman but we don't really see him as a nightwatchman," he said.
"He does the role where at different times in the game we think it works for him to play that patient game.
"The last game against (Northern) Raiders in the first innings he batted at five and he batted at three the game before against Dennington.
"We think he is a really good two-day batsman."
Templeton said Wilson - a player he coached at Western Waves' junior level - had the temperament to handle challenging situations.
"He was really patient and never got that rush of blood," he said.
"It was good to see a young lad get reward for effort because he trains really hard."
Wilson, 19, and Templeton put on a match-defining stand together.
The Pirates finished on 6-337 declared.
"I think I got out there when we were 1-60 and we might have put on 190-odd," he said.
Templeton estimates he's made seven centuries in the WDCA. It was his second for the Pirates after joining the club this season after a decorated career at West Warrnambool.
"I was really cautious of the score we had to get," he said.
"As much as it's a good wicket here and there's lots of runs to be had, when you're chasing 230 you only need a couple of slip ups, mistakes or lapses in concentration and you can be right behind the eight-ball.
"You have to occupy the crease for a long period of time."
Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington described the Factory's outright win against North Warrnambool Eels at Reid Oval as "season-defining".
The reigning premier now occupies fifth spot on the ladder - top-six will play finals - after dismantling the Eels.
The Eels made 71 in their first dig before the Factory scored first innings points (167).
North Warrnambool was then restricted to 105 in its second stint, leaving just 10 runs for the Factory to chase for an outright which came with 10 valuable points.
"It was good, hard cricket all day which is a big positive especially coming into finals," Hetherington said.
"We just never really gave up and if we had little spots where we died down a bit, we quickly changed that and brought a spark back out in the field.
"It was a really good game which could be season-defining."
Sanjaya Chathuranga (5-31) and Jack Knight (35 runs) impressed Hetherington.
In other round 15 matches, Brierly Christ-Church defeated Russells Creek, Allansford-Panmure was too strong for Mortlake, Merrivale had Dennington's measure and Northern Raiders beat finals aspirant West Warrnambool.
In South West Cricket, Cobden and Pomborneit both had nine-wicket wins against Camperdown and Boorcan respectively, Woorndoo notched a five-wicket win against Ecklin and Heytesbury Princetown was too strong for Bookaar in their top-four clash.
