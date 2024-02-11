Two batsmen celebrate centuries in two-day games

TWO batsmen celebrated centuries to put their respective sides in strong positions in their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association two-day matches.
Wesley Yambuk Titans opener Zavier Mungean plundered 136 against Port Fairy while Brierly Christ-Church's Chamika Fernando made a patient 110 against Russells Creek on Saturday, February 10.
Mungean, who faced 161 balls, smacked 16 fours and two sixes, to help guide the Titans to 237 against the Pirates.
Fernando faced 235 deliveries and made nine fours in a steady knock at the top of the order for the Bulls.
The Sri Lankan, who spends his summers playing cricket in Australia, combined with Damon Cooper (58) to give Brierly Christ-Church a strong opening partnership. The Bulls made 219 in total.
Mungean, 22, said it was his first ton in either one-day or two-day cricket, having scored a century previously in the twenty20 format.
His previous best in the longer forms of the game was 94 when he was 17.
The Wesley Yambuk Titans captain, who was pleased with his patience, heaped praised on a younger teammate who played a crucial role at the other end of the pitch.
"I am pretty rapt about it," Mungean said.
"We were 6-100 at one stage and I thought we were in a bit of trouble and one of the young lads who is a 16-year-old who plays for our under 17s, Hudson Owen, if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have got the score that I did.
"He batted with me and we had a 96-run partnership I believe. All the credit really goes to him to be honest.
"It was good to see him have confidence in himself."
Mungean said the Titans' younger tier helped support him during his innings.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself to make runs and the team just batted around me," he said.
"It worked out as a great plan with the young ones who came in. They knew what their job was - just block out the good ball, get out the other end and make me do all the scoring so they had no pressure on themselves and could just play care-free cricket.
"It got us the best score we've had all year."
Fernando, 28, said it was a special feeling to make a ton in Warrnambool's top-grade competition.
"When I started my season I wanted to make a century so finally I did it," he said.
"When I started the innings I just wanted to make a good score for the club and when I got to 50 I thought 'I can get a century'."
Fernando played division two for Nirranda last summer when he won the association's best and fairest.
In other round 15 games, five North Warrnambool Eels players were dismissed for ducks as the side was all out for just 71 against Nestles. Matt Price (5-16) was the pick of the Factory's bowlers.
Nestles is 5-66 in reply.
Two leaders - Shashan Silva (60) and Kyall Timms (59) - were the standouts for Allansford-Panmure against Mortlake. The Gators set the Cats 290 to chase on day two.
Wil Pomorin made a half-century for Merrivale as the Tigers posted 153 against Dennington. Dogs bowler Ben Rantall starred with 5-39.
Alex Browne snared 2-2 for Northern Raiders as they restricted West Warrnambool to 103.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.