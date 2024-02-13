'Sometimes cricket's not your friend': WDCA, South West fall just short

Warrnambool skipper Cameron Williams knows playing Melbourne Country Week cricket is a tough caper and expects his group will respond quickly after a heartbreaking loss to Ferntree Gully on Tuesday, February 13.
After a tough loss to Geelong on the opening day, Warrnambool now holds an 0-2 record heading into a vital clash with Leongatha on Wednesday in the Provincial division and Williams said it was little things which were going against them.
"When you come to Melbourne, it can be difficult but we'll back our skills in," he said after the two-wicket loss.
"We're good enough, we've shown that, it's all about mindset.
"I've got all the faith in the world we'll bounce back. Sometimes cricket's not your friend, we'll dust ourselves off and try and pinch a win (against Leongatha). We'll see how it goes.
"But the team morale is still up. It's just a game of cricket but we're not at 100 per cent, just missing out on a few little areas.
"We've probably been 50 runs short on both days but that's cricket."
Warrnambool was in deep trouble after winning the toss and batting after a fiery spell from Jake Toohey saw them fall to 8-45.
But an incredible hand from Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington once again proved vital as Warrnambool crawled to 143.
The star all-rounder, in the middle of a golden patch of form, went on the attack, belting an unbeaten 79 from 53 balls in a final-wicket partnership of 72 with Merrivale's Joe Kenna who contributed 17.
Hetherington hit six fours and six sixes in his swashbuckling innings, drawing Williams' praise.
"He (Hetherington) was sensational, it was genuine some of the cleanest hitting I've ever seen to be honest, he's a serious player," he said.
"Credit to him and Joey Kenna for giving us something to defend."
But the Russells Creek captain-coach defended his decision to bat, labelling the wicket as one of the more difficult he had endured.
"I didn't think there would be much in the wicket, but it was tough to bat on," he said
"If you get any batter on that kind of wicket it's difficult. The Duke ball moves around a bit more, it was bloody tough work which probably makes Hetherington's innings even more special."
Ferntree Gully star Nathan Walsh's calm head proved vital in the run-chase, compiling 61 not out to steer his side to a narrow two-wicket victory.
"He's the best player I've played with I reckon, he's chance-less, he's a serious star and owned the innings," Williams said.
"We could have easily pinched this one but it wasn't to be."
Allansford-Panmure spinner Rommel Shahzad bowled well, snaring 3-39 to lead the way for Warrnambool.
In division two, South West fell just short of a win against Cricket LaTrobe Valley, going down by 21 runs.
The Johno Benallack-led side was looking on track late but was bowled out for 189 in pursuit of LaTrobe Valley's 210.
It leaves them in a strong position, however heading into Wednesday's clash against Hamilton at Bill Lawry Oval in Northcote after an opening day win.
James O'Neill (3-38), Paul Vogels (3-45) and Lachie Boyle (33) led the way for South West.
