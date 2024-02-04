The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I couldn't really do anything': Opposition captain lauds star all-rounder

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated February 5 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles' Jacob Hetherington, pictured during his century in a Twenty20 earlier this season, played one of the great knocks on the weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nestles' Jacob Hetherington, pictured during his century in a Twenty20 earlier this season, played one of the great knocks on the weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford-Panmure skipper Shashan Silva has witnessed his fair share of individual brilliance across his career, whether it be on his own team or by an opposing player.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.