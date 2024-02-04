'I couldn't really do anything': Opposition captain lauds star all-rounder

Allansford-Panmure skipper Shashan Silva has witnessed his fair share of individual brilliance across his career, whether it be on his own team or by an opposing player.
But the first-year Gators skipper in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition was left in awe after a memorable performance from one of the league's most dominant players on Sunday, February 5 at Uebergang Oval.
Nestles premiership captain and reigning league best and fairest Jacob Hetherington almost single handedly won his team the game on the weekend - falling one run short - against Silva's now top-of-the-table team, whacking 133 out of a total of 201 after coming to the crease at 3-19.
His knock was glittered with 11 fours and six sixes in 151 balls of pure class.
Hetherington - who scored a 41-ball Twenty20 hundred earlier this season - was also prolific with the ball, snaring 4-33 from 17.5 overs.
"You don't see those types of innings often to be honest," Silva said of his opposing captain.
"It was absolutely brilliant to watch, he gave us no chances at all whatsoever. He came in at like 3-20 or something and he nearly won them the game.
"We have some really good spinners on our team and they were able to bowl really well against all their other batsmen but 'Chook' completely dominated.
"I couldn't really do anything, there wasn't much he could do wrong. I was trying to figure out what to do as captain but that's what great players do, they rise.
"That's why he's one of the best players in the league. Power hitting, class, it was just really nice to watch."
Silva, who had enjoyed plenty of premiership success at Russells Creek before crossing to the club this season, said with two rounds to go against Mortlake and Dennington, it was an important win for their confidence.
The game was genuinely in the balance all weekend in the Saturday-Sunday fixture after the Gators posted 202 off the back of Silva's 55, with The Factory bowled out for 201 after spinner Rommel Shahzad picked up the final wicket.
"I think for us these kinds of wins are really important," Silva said.
"When I was playing for Russells Creek, we didn't necessarily be on the top but those tight wins probably brought us closer together and gave us a good understanding of where we are as a team.
"At the end of the day, you learn you could be beaten on any day, by any team. It gives us a dose of reality even though we're on top.
"Everyone's probably hitting their peak now coming into finals, it's a bit of an eye-opener for us.
"These next few games heading into finals (against Mortlake and Dennington) will be tight I think."
