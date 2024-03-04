Familiar and fresh faces triumph at Terang Golf championships

Terang golfer Sharee Scanlon is making up for lost time on the course by winning club championships.
The self-confessed "golf nut" won her fourth consecutive and fourth overall Terang Golf Club ladies' championship on Saturday, March 2.
Scanlon played golf socially when she was 20 before spending years away from the sport because of work and family commitments.
She returned to golf 10 years ago when her youngest son started school and on Saturday, capped a fruitful decade with a seven-shot title win.
"(I'm) very excited," Scanlon told The Standard of the result.
"It's always good to get it over and done with. More a relief than anything else."
Scanlon fired 256 across the three-round competition, with scores of 82, 86 and 88.
Accomplished golfer Marion Venn was runner-up shooting 263 overall after scores of 88, 88 and 87.
Scanlon admitted she was wary of her opponent heading into the competition.
"I'm never confident," she said with a laugh.
"I'm always very worried about it and Marion Venn was in good form coming into it and had been playing lots of golf, so she was always a big threat.
"I had an eight-shot lead going into the last round which everyone says 'that's easy' but I was still really worried about it. She got it back to two after nine holes so I was very worried at that point."
Scanlon, who is the Terang Golf Club treasurer, tries to practice at least once a week, sometimes twice.
During winter she tends to miss out on Saturday action because of her family's heavy involvement with Kolora-Noorat Football club.
The Terang resident said she would love to play more often.
"I'm a bit of a golf nut now, love it, I wish I could play five days a week but I've still got three boys and work full-time," she said.
"I love golf and it's a great little club, a great course. We're pretty lucky really, we're a bit of a hidden gem our course really."
Meanwhile, it was multi-talented sportsman Fred Beasley who triumphed in the club's men's championship.
The teenager, who was runner-up in last year's Warrnambool and District football league J.A Esam Medal, won his maiden title, joining his brother George and dad Phil on the club's honour board.
Beasley, who will play football for Hampden league club Terang Mortlake in 2024, shot 288 across four rounds, thanks to scores of 70, 74, 68 and 76.
He finished eight-shots clear of his father, the reigning champion who came second with 296.
Scanlon was pleased to see the youngster win.
"We're good friends with the Beasleys," she said.
"I've won one with George, his older brother and I've won one with his dad Phil and now I've won with Fred so that's all a bit exciting."
