TERANG is the toast of the Western District Golf Association women's pennant competition.
It made amends for a second place finish last year in accounting for Camperdown 1 3/2 in Monday's grand final at Hamilton Golf Club.
Terang number one Sharee Scanlon defeated Donna Conheady 2/1 her their match-up.
Cate Glennon overcame Tracey Baker 5/4 and Jenny Meade won 6/5 against Vicki Fitzgerald.
Camperdown's Jess Moulden - in her first pennant final - edged out Margie Driscoll 7/5 and Camperdown teammate Gabby Gill had a 4/3 win against Aileen Clarke.
In division two, Cobden, which lost last year's final, scored a 3/2 win against Warrnambool 2.
With two wins each it was up to Cobden number one player Sherine Healey to seal the deal with a 1 up win over Dianne Goodall from Warrnambool.
Honour Rahles-Rahbula of Cobden defeated Robyn Hickey 7/6 and Carmel Darcy won 2/1 against Sue Sambell. Sheryl Nicolson (Warrnambool) defeated Rhonda Alexander 2/1 and Judy Rafferty won 2/1 against Di McKenzie from Cobden.
Division three was a repeat of 2021 with Camperdown 2 victorious over Peterborough.
Camperdown number one Jenny Hillman had a 4/3 win over Pam Griffin-Payne to confirm the team's 3/2 win.
Ruth Skene (Camperdown) was beaten 4/3 by Glenda Holland. Doreen Horan won 2/1 against Debra Calvert from Peterborough and Jeanette Lambell finished 1 up against Linda McKenzie. Leah Cheeseman was beaten on the 18th hole by Peterborough's Judy Mounsey.
Division four saw Hamilton defeat Parklands 3/2. Sue Vickery was beaten 3/1 by Irene Box from Parklands. Jenny Pike (Hamilton) won 3/2 against Kelly Hitchcock.
Dawn Cay defeated Maree Cook 4/3 and Margie Hadley won 5/3 against Heather Hay. Shirley Ness (Parklands) fought bravely to claim a win over Gillian Jenkins on the 20th hole.
