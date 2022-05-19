The Standard

Terang wins 2022 Western District Golf Association women's pennant grand final

Updated May 19 2022 - 6:47am, first published 3:35am
WINNING WAYS: Terang's Margie Driscoll, Karen Mather, Sharee Scanlon, Cate Glennon, Jenny Meade and Aileen Clarke won the Western District Golf Association division one pennant title.

TERANG is the toast of the Western District Golf Association women's pennant competition.

