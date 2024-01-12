International workers help fill staff shortages in the south-west

At least 400 gaps in employment across the south-west are being filled by international workers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the skills shortages that followed.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said since 2019, the council along with Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg, Southern Grampians and Colac Otway have worked collaboratively on the Great South Coast Designated Area Migration Agreement (GSC DAMA).
"To date the program has endorsed almost 90 businesses across the six councils adding up to a total of 388 positions," Cr Blain said.
The GSC DAMA provides eligible employers to apply to enter into labour agreements with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, enabling them to hire overseas workers for roles that can't be filled by Australian residents.
"The program currently offers 38 occupations to choose from and a request was submitted to DoHA to have this increased to 123 occupations," Cr Blain said.
The current GSC DAMA is due to expire at the end of March 2024.
In September 2023, Warrnambool City Council submitted an application for a further five year agreement.
Cr Blain said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the skills shortages that followed, programs like the Great South Coast DAMA were more important than ever in maintaining a buoyant economy.
"The DAMA has helped businesses across the region fill vacancies primarily in hospitality and agriculture, but also in aged care, the automotive industry and meat processing," he said.
"This doesn't just help the business itself, and the employee, but contributes significantly to the prosperity of the entire region."
Moyne Shire Council also runs its own programs, Work and Play and Make it Work.
Work and Play targets seasonal hospitality workers and allows employees to stay at Southcombe Lodge and sites at Southcombe Caravan Park during the peak season. Make it Work is open to all industries all year round.
Moyne mayor Ian Smith said at least 11 of the 25 Work and Play workers came through tour operator Welcome To Travel.
"Which leads us to understand that at least 11 are international workers," Cr Smith said.
Moyne businesses involved in the program include West Coast Cantina, The Farmer's Wife Harvest Cafe, The Wharf at Port Fairy, Coffin Sally and Home Grown Port Fairy. Butcher Sheehan's Meats and brewery Noodledoof Brewing Co. are also involved.
Cr Smith said it helped connect hospitality businesses with willing workers, while also incentivising workers with available and affordable accommodation.
"Businesses have reported the additional staff recruited through the program are helping them offer longer operating hours, allowing them to open more days a week, reducing the wait times for customers," Cr Smith said.
"(It is also) allowing business to provide dine-in options rather than just takeaway, and importantly, reducing staff burnout.
"All of which has positive flow-on effects for the visitor experience over the peak season."
Cr Smith said the Make it Work program involved a database of workers which was available to registered businesses.
Subsidised rates at the council's six caravan parks are offered to workers on this program.
"This program has supported the recruitment of cleaners, agricultural workers, workers in trades, etc." Cr Smith said.
Sean Malady, owner of The Wharf at Port Fairy restaurant, previously told The Standard he had struggled to find staff and was concerned about the busy summer period.
In April 2023, Mr Malady told The Standard he was unable to open his fish and chip shop due to staff shortages.
He has now taken on seven new staff members through Work and Play, including Pieta Roorda from the Netherlands.
Another business in the region that has hired an international worker is Warrnambool's Images Restaurant.
Owner and manager Jonathan Dodwell said international workers were an important part of the venue's workforce.
"I haven't had that many places to fill this summer as last time," he said.
"It was pretty bad last year. Even so, it's still good to have these tourists around.
"A lot of them have really good hospitality experience, so it's great to have an opportunity to hire them to fill the gap you need for about six to eight week."
Mr Dodwell said it was good to see international travellers return to Warrnambool after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's nice to see travellers around again and that things are getting back to normal," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.