A Port Fairy business owner cannot understand why backpackers can choose to work in a Cairns restaurant under a government holiday-maker program but they can't work at his.
The Wharf's Sean Malady waited for more than four months for a response as to why Port Fairy businesses are not eligible to hire staff under the program.
"The postcode 3284 for Port Fairy is considered 'regional' but not 'remote and very remote' for the purpose of meeting the specified work requirement for a second or third Working Holiday (subclass 417) or Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa," the response sent to Mr Malady from the Department of Home Affairs states.
Mr Malady said it was incredibly frustrating because he was desperate to find more staff.
"Small businesses just want to get on with it and be able to provide a service," he said.
"We've barely had the fish and chip shop open and we need at least six new staff members to be able to have it open on a regular basis."
Mr Malady said the restaurant was closed two days a week due to staff shortages.
"We probably need six extra staff members in the restaurant."
Mr Malady said it was incredibly disappointing he and other Port Fairy business owners were unable to operate at full capacity.
"The town has been super busy," he said.
"We did 600 to 700 meals over Easter and we could have easily done a couple of hundred more if we had the staff. I'd hate to know how much money we missed out on."
Mr Malady said he had spoken to Port Fairy business owners who were close to closing their doors, while some were closing temporarily due to staffing issues.
He said he had posted several advertisements for staff and only received one or two applications.
"Pre-COVID there would be backpackers we could hire who would then stick around," Mr Malady said.
He said he couldn't understand why the government wouldn't open up the visa program to all regional areas.
"If we're kicking goals, that's money being spent in the town."
Mr Malady expressed his disappointment about the holiday-maker program to The Standard in January.
"I was told Port Fairy isn't included and to fill out a form and someone will get back to me in six to eight weeks," Mr Malady said at the time.
"It's disappointing - especially with everything we've been through over the past three years."
The holiday-maker program would allow workers who had completed their quota of work to apply for a second or third 417 visa.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
