Five property auctions were held in Warrnambool on Saturday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 15 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:39pm
About 60 people attended the Saturday morning auction of No. 4 Howard Street. The home sold for $765,000.
Five successful real estate auctions in Warrnambool on Saturday strongly indicate the markets remains hot, despite inclement weather.

