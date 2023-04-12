The Standard
Terang man jailed over serious car crash on Grey Street

By Jessica Howard
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:45am
Passengers seriously injured after drink, drug-driver hit sign at 'breath-taking' speeds

A man was drunk and high on cannabis when he travelled at speeds of up to 167 km/h with two unwilling passengers, crashing into a sign and seriously injuring his two friends.

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

