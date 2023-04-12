The Standard
Warrnambool police officer to face trial in July 2023

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:42am
Police officer to face trial on assault charge mid this year.

A lawyer for a Warrnambool police officer will argue whether the man was acting in self defence when he allegedly assaulted another man while on duty in June 2020.

