Hamilton Kangaroos has welcomed the signing of Jandre Slabbert, a former key defender for the club.
Senior coach Hamish Waldron is expecting Slabbert, who last played at Hamilton in 2019, to line up at centre-half back against Cobden on Saturday but could play him at both ends if needed.
"He committed to us on Thursday (last week) and we signed him up Tuesday night," Waldron said.
Midfielder Rory Gill is set to return for the Roos after serving out a suspension in round one, with small forward Zach Burgess a third inclusion. Oscar Linke, who made his club debut for Hamilton last round, is unavailable for round two.
Waldron hoped Luke Uebergang, who came off early in round one after a high bump, and Darcy Russell, who missed the second half with cramping, would be good to go this weekend.
"Luke's pulled up well, he's got to get a medical check before he plays this Saturday but he's had two weeks (off)," Waldron said. "And Darcy, he's been moving well at training so hopefully he gets through Saturday's game with no cramps."
Despite a 44-point loss to North Warrnambool Eagles in round one, Waldron is taking the positives out of the team's first half, along with its final 10 minutes, against the Eagles into Cobden.
"They play really hard brand of footy... so I feel like if we can get it on the outside we can do a bit of damage to them," Waldron said of Cobden.
Meanwhile, Cobden will be without ruck Mark Marriott through unavailability, while Luke Smith, currently in Darwin for school football, will also miss. Matt Clarke comes in for Marriott, while Tarj Anderson will feature on the back flank and wing.
"Matt's about 6'7' and played about two years ago in the COVID year," Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said of Clarke. "Last year he would have been our starting ruck... but then hurt his ankle real bad the week before round. He's back fit and firing now."
Camperdown has made one change as it prepares for South Warrnambool, with James O'Neil coming in for an omitted Devon Coates. O'Neil missed round one with an ankle injury.
Koroit recruit Nathan Rentsch will play his first game for the club, when the Saints welcome Portland to Victoria Park.
Rentsch is one of three inclusions for the Saints, with ruck-forward Jake McCosh and James Gow also coming in.
Jag McInerney will play under 18.5s this week, while Tom Hines and Kyle Moloney come out of the senior side.
After starting the season 0-2, Koroit coach Chris McLaren said his team would need to sharpen up its ball use moving forward.
"We've had some pretty good opposition the first couple weeks," he said. "Parts of both games we've been really happy with and there has been some areas we need to tidy up a little bit."
Round two teams (as supplied by clubs)
Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: C. Pither, N. Herrmann, J. Hickey
HB: J. Slabbert, Z. Burgess, L. Barnes
C: R. Gill, R. Sigley, C. Alexander
HF: L. Urquhart, T. Morris, D. White
F: H. Cook, J. Whyte, D. Russell
R: M. McMeel, B. Hicks, C. Whyte
Int: B. Starkie, L. Uebergang, J. Jennings, E.Knight
Cobden
B: L. Cahill, J. Worboys, Z. Green
HB: S. Thow, J. Fowler, C. Koroneos
C: N. Mounsey, C. Darcy, L. Loubey
HF: J. Hammond, J. Williamson, T. Spokes
F: G. Rooke, P. Pekin, J. Hutt
R: M. Clarke, B. Mahoney, P. Smith
Int: O. Darcy, H. Robertson, T. Anderson, J. Hickey
Emg: A. Rosolin, J. Hutt, L. Robertson
Terang Mortlake Bloods v North Warrnambool Eagles
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: H. Roberts, H. Porter, L. Wareham
HB: K. Johnstone, D. Hobbs, J. Hay
C: A. Moloney, D. Kenna, I. Kenna
HF: S. Mclean, M. Arundell, J. Arundell
F: R. Buck, S. Crawley, S. Carlin
R: G. Bourke, R. Hutchins, X. Vickers
Int: D. Jones, W. Kain, L. McConnell, W. Rosas
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: B. Keast, L.Wines, C.Grundy
HB: B. Jenkinson, J. Johnstone, F. Timms
C: M. Wines, L. Kenna, D. Bermingham
HF: F. Jones, T. Batten, J. Greene
F: S. McKinnon, N. Rodda, Z. Timms
R: J. Grundy, J. Bermingham, A. Noske
Int: L. Seed, J. Lewis, J. O'Brien, S. Shiells
Emg: R. Scoble
Camperdown v South Warrnambool
Camperdown
B: S. Bradshaw, A. McBean, B. Richardson
HB: L. O'Neil, R. Arnold, B. Draffin
C: J. Dundon, C. Lucas, H. Sumner
HF: H. Sinnott, D. Absalom, J. O'Neil
F: C. Spence, J. Place, S. Gordon
R: W. Rowbottom, T. Kent, Z. Sinnott
Int: J. Baird, M. Sinnott, H. Gordon, N. Jones
Emg: D. Coates
South Warrnambool
B: I. Thomas, P. Anderson, H. Lee
HB: X. Mitchem, J. Mugavin, S. Thompson
C: J. Henderson, J. Maher, M. McCluggage
HF: S. Kelly, W. White, M. Irving
F: J. Saunders, D. Nicholson, R. Henderson
R: A. Stevens, O. Bridgewater, B. Rantall
Int: N. Thompson, S. Lenehan, S. Beks, F. Wilkinson
Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Warrnambool
B: L. Bidmade, J. Chittick, E. Boyd
HB: N. Hooker, R. Warfe, S. Cowling
C: D. McCorkell, O. Opperman, W. Lord
HF: J. Turland, H. Ryan, H. Morgan-Morris
F: D. Weymouth, L. Cody, L. Worden
R: J. Bell, R. Jansen van Beek, M. Bidmade
Int: T. Ludeman, D. Graham, S. Lampton, C. Hoffmann
Emg: A. Radley, R. Mast
Port Fairy
B: Z. McKenna, S. Lee, S. Lucardie
HB: G. Swarbrick, C. Harwood, M. Sully
C: T. Opperman, J. Hopper, L. Gunning
HF: J. Bartlett, D. Gunning, O. Myers
F: A. McMeel, J. Rowan, R. Mohan
R: J. Forrest, T. Macilwain, K. Mercovich
Int: R. Riordan, I. Martin, O. Pollock, M. Staude
Koroit v Portland Tigers
Koroit
B: T. Baulch, T.Martin, T.Hines
HB: A. Pulling, T.Mckenry, W.Petersen
C: J. Whitehead, C. Nagorcka, J. Lloyd
HF: P. O'Sullivan, K. Moloney, W. Couch
F: D. Mooney, F. Robb, T. Waterson
R: L. Hoy, W. Black, M. Petersen
Int: J. Gow, J.Block, C. O'Donnell, J. Mcinerney
Emg: J. McCosh, N. Rentsch
Portland Tigers
B: H. Kerr, J. Wilson, K. Edwards
HB: P. Procter, D. Campbell, J. Edwards
C: K. Richardson, T. Murrell, T. Jennings
HF: S. Hampshire, C. Piergrosse, M. Curtis
F: J. Dunlop, B. Schwarz, W. Hunter
R: C. Peters, D. Falcone, S. Peck
Int: L. Goldby, D. Bell, L. Leonard, M. England
