WDFNL round two teams: Powerful forwards return for Power, Lions

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:00pm
Key forward Lucas Boyd will play his first game of the season for Kolora-Noorat. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Key forward Lucas Boyd will play his first game of the season for Kolora-Noorat. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Several of the Warrnambool and District league's power forwards will be back on the park for the first time this season on Saturday, with both Kolora-Noorat and South Rovers bolstering their teams for the round two blockbuster.

