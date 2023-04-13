WDFNL round two teams: Powerful forwards return for Power, Lions

Several of the Warrnambool and District league's power forwards will be back on the park for the first time this season on Saturday, with both Kolora-Noorat and South Rovers bolstering their teams for the round two blockbuster.
Preliminary finalist Kolora-Noorat will make four changes to its side after a disappointing round one loss to Merrivale, with some tough losses but even more handy additions.
The Power will be without key cogs Luke Tebble, Scott Judd and Justin Wallace due to a wedding, while Brad Lucas also comes out of the team.
But pleasingly for Bourke's group, star power will make their way back into the line up, with gun forward Lucas Boyd, defender Jeremy Larcombe, midfield ace Joel Moloney and returning premiership player Charlie Scanlon all set to come in.
Boyd, in particular is a welcome addition from an attacking perspective, having slotted 27 majors in his nine matches in 2022, including three in the thrilling preliminary final loss against Panmure.
Power mentor Nick Bourke said it was pleasing to welcome back so much experience and class across each line.
"We definitely missed all those guys in round one, but that's no excuse, Merrivale would have beaten us either way," he said.
"We were good in patches (in round one) but certainly missed that cog of leadership and knowledge. It showed when we have lapses. It'll be super for us this weekend."
South Rovers spearhead Tim Ryan, who kicked 44 goals from nine games in 2022, will play his first game of the season on Saturday for the Lions while exciting recruit Josh Harvey makes his debut for the club and will occupy the centre-half-forward position.
Skipper Jaxen Dalton and recruit Brent Fedley will both miss the clash due to unavailability.
"He's (Tim Ryan) had a bit of a niggly knee injury after Christmas and then played in a cricket grand final so couldn't train for the last two weeks because of that, but he's up and about and ready to go," Lions coach Tim Condon said.
"He'll make a big difference especially with Jaxen going out and Josh will play up forward too so that significantly bolsters our forward line which let us down a bit last week."
Panmure has made two changes to its side for the clash against Allansford at home, with playing coach Chris Bant and Tom Sinnott out of the team.
The Bulldogs have, however been bolstered by the inclusion of impressive tall Noah Keane and Brady Purcell, who will add plenty of spark and flexibility to the team.
Tim Nowell's group, who will be hoping to upset the grand finalist, said Tom Knowles and Mitch Gristede will come into the team.
Dennington, coming off a round one win against Timboon Demons, will roll out a similar looking team as it looks to take it up to Russells Creek at Mack Oval. Creek, who are coming off a barnstorming win against South Rovers have made two changes.
Assistant coach Lachlan Edwards will make his debut for the club and has been named in the backline, while Caleb Templeton has come in as well.
Seamus Brady (unavailable) and Darcy Barker come out of Creek's round one side.
Nirranda has made three changes for its clash with the Timboon Demons, with Max Primmer out with a hand injury and Jonathon McLaren and Hugh Giblin both unavailable, but the reigning premiers will be bolstered by the return of Josh Irving, Tyler Coates and Luke Weel.
Old Collegians and Merrivale played its round two clash on Good Friday.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Timboon Demons Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Timboon Demons
B: C.Dower, L.Alsop, H.Stansfield
HB: A.Hunt, S.Newey, T.Marshallsea
C: O.Stansfield, M.Wallace
HF: L.Cunnington, B.Harding, K.Delaney
F: T.Quarrell, T.Thorburn, B.Bacon
R: L.Rosolin, M.Hickey, B.Newey
Int: T.Dwyer, L.Smith, M.Dumesny, N.Deppeler
Nirranda
B: R.Nutting, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: M.Lloyd, D.Philp, B.Harkness
C: D.Willsher, J.Stacey, L.Irving
HF: B.Kew, J.Primmer, D.Craven
F: D.Lees, I.Stephens, J.Lee
R: J.Paulin, J.Willsher, H.Giblin
Int: A.Parsons, J.Walsh, J.Irving
Russells Creek Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Russells Creek
B: Z.Welsford, R.Cottee, D.Finlayson
HB: J.Edwards, L.Edwards, T.Wason
C: B.Hewett, P.Chatfield, S.Alberts
HF: C.Templeton, S.Grinter, P.Brady
F: T.Smith, D.Herbertson, J.Chatfield
R: D.Burns, D.Morris, B.Rudland-Castles
Int: J.Brown, T.Lovett, X.Short
Dennington
B: J.Turner, B.Baker, M.Clark
HB: L.McKane, J.Dwyer, S.Curtis
C: L.Pearson, T.Duynhoven, J.Woodall
HF: J.Hamilton, B.Thornton, J.Garner
F: T.Lee, N.Alexandrou, T.Noonan
R: E.Dowd, L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Baker
Int: T.Fitzgerald, B.Barton, J.Noonan, D.Threlfall
Panmure Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Panmure
B: T.Wright, M.Colbert, L.Lyons
HB: L.Kew, Z.Reeves, J.Taylor
C: L.McLeod, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: D.Moloney, W.Fleming, P.Ryan
F: B.Gedye, H.Turnham, Z.Ledin
R: S.Mahony, N.Keane, H.Searle
Int: J.Norton, R.Rattley, D.Bourke
Allansford
B: J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey, B.Lee
HB: A.Gordon, B.Edge, B.Hunger
C: B.Williams, F.Gleeson, R.Swan
HF: C.McLean, B.Bull, Z.Mungean
F: C.Day, R.Hare, K.Gordon
R: Z.Jamieson, L.Read, B.Coutts
Int: M.Gristede, T.Knowles
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Kolora-Noorat
B: S.O'Connor, R.O'Connor, L.Tebble
HB: T.Henderson, T.McKenzie
C: J.Dillon, S.Judd, B.Moloney
HF: N.Bourke, E.Lee, P.Baker
F: J.Evans, T.Glennen, F.Beasley
R: C.Kavanagh, J.Wallace, S.Uwland
Int: J.Vaughan, D.Barbary, J.Brooks, S.Hutchinson
South Rovers
B: B.Oates, B.Bushell, R.Hehir
HB: C.Britten, T.Harman, J.Harvey
C: M.Edwards, B.Turland, D.Dews
HF: S.Hodgins, A.Bosse, M.Picken
F: J.Bell, J.Dalton, P.Higgins
R: J.Morton, S.Williams, K.Lenehan
Int: C.Bourke, B.Goodall, J.Higgins, T.Bishop
