Quick actions of a staff member at a Warrnambool caravan park is being credited with saving the life of a cat trapped in a burning car.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said police were called to the Discovery Parks Warrnambool at the west end of Pertobe Road on Friday evening.
The owner of Toyota Tarago had gone out for dinner, leaving a cat in the locked vehicle.
A caravan park employee noticed smoke coming out of a car window that had been left slightly down.
"The staff members went and got fire extinguisher, broke the window, put out the small fire that was in bedding and saved the cat
"The cause of the fire is not suspicious and could have been caused by a lit mosquito repellent."
Dust from the extinguisher caused significant damage to the car, which is worth about $6000.
"The quick action of the staff member certainly saved the cat. He did an excellent job," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
