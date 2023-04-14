Indigenous elder faces city court again

Police have applied to have alleged child sex charges against Indigenous elder Robert 'Locky' Eccles uplifted to a higher court.
Mr Eccles, 69, appeared remotely in the Online Magistrates Court on Friday, April 14, for a contest mention.
When asked why the matter was being heard by a Melbourne magistrate, lawyer Xavier Farrelly said Mr Eccles was a Koori Court elder and it wasn't appropriate for a Warrnambool-based magistrate to hear the matter.
Mr Eccles was charged with 13 historical sex offences in October last year.
Those charges relate to alleged incidents between February 2006 and December 2008 in Warrnambool.
Mr Eccles was then charged in February with a further six offences, including alleged indecent acts and sexual penetration of a different male victim in about 2012 and 2013.
On Friday, a police prosecutor made an application to uplift the first set of charges into the committal stream, which involves crimes considered too serious to be heard in the magistrates' court and must progress to either the county or supreme courts.
The alleged offences against the second victim are already in the committal stream which means all charges would be heard together.
Mr Farrelly said the application was opposed.
The matter was adjourned for a two-hour hearing on May 9.
That will also be heard in the court's online division.
Mr Eccles will appear in court again on that day.
He remains on bail with strict conditions, including he not associate, coach or mentor anyone aged under 18.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
