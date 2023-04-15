A 14-year-old boy has been caught by Camperdown police learning how to drive on a public road.
Camperdown Police intercepted a Holden Commodore and were astonished to discover the 14-year-old boy behind the steering wheel.
He claimed his older sister was teaching him to drive.
The youth was interviewed, he will be charged with unlicensed driving and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
His sister's car has been impounded for a period of 30 days, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
Earlier this week Portland police detected a car doing 140km/h on the Princes Highway at Allestree.
The driver was issued with a penalty notice for $693 and a licence suspension for six months.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.