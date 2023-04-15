The Standard
The boy has been charged with unlicensed driving and will appear in Warrnambool court

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 15 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:13am
The sister's Holden Commodore was impounded by police and will attract towing and storage fees of $1295.
A 14-year-old boy has been caught by Camperdown police learning how to drive on a public road.

