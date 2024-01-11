'It's stunning here': Dutch hospitality worker at home at seaside town

When Dutch woman Pieta Roorda travelled through Port Fairy she knew she wanted to return to the place that felt like home.
"That's when I learnt there was a lot of work here in the summer months, so it seemed like a very nice excuse to get back to somewhere a little bit smaller, not to the busyness of the city (Melbourne)," Ms Roorda said.
"I also heard if you work here, there would be accommodation with it, so that's what I really like about it.
"The community around here has a very homely feeling, just saying hi to everybody.
"Just look at the place, it's stunning here, so there are a lot of factors to stay here a little longer."
Ms Roorda arrived in Australia in September 2023, making the move from Melbourne to Port Fairy at the end of November, where she will remain until the end of March 2024.
"I'm from a very small town back in the Netherlands so when I did the Great Ocean Road with a group it just felt a bit like home when we were travelling through Port Fairy," she said.
Ms Roorda said she didn't realise how busy Port Fairy would be over the summer holidays.
"I was really surprised when it got really busy here over New Year's and Christmas," she said.
"I didn't really want to believe it at first, but now I know how busy it can be."
Port Fairy is in the midst of a bumper summer holiday season with Moyne Shire figures revealing 8000 bookings for the town's two council-run caravan parks.
Ms Roorda secured a job at The Wharf at Port Fairy through Moyne Shire Council and Commerce Moyne's Work and Play program.
It targets seasonal workers and allows employees to stay at Southcombe Lodge and sites at Southcombe Caravan Park.
Ms Roorda said she was happy to help the business, which has struggled to keep the take away section open because of the lack of workers available. The business relies heavily on backpackers.
"It's very nice to see people being happy with the fact a local business is open again," Ms Roorda said.
