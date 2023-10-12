The Standard
Port Fairy to benefit from Work and Play marketing campaign

By Madeleine McNeil
October 12 2023 - 1:49pm
Almost 100 people have registered their interest in working in Port Fairy over summer in less than a month as part of a Moyne Shire Council push to address seasonal staff shortages. Picture file
A campaign to attract seasonal workers to Port Fairy for the busy tourist period has had a "significant response" with staff already hired for summer.

