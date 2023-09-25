The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy to benefit from seasonal worker accommodation program

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
September 26 2023 - 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy visitor numbers swell during the peak summer tourist season. Pictured is the annual Moyneyana Festival New Year's Eve parade which attracts a large crowd. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy visitor numbers swell during the peak summer tourist season. Pictured is the annual Moyneyana Festival New Year's Eve parade which attracts a large crowd. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Council and Commerce Moyne have joined forces to help connect seasonal workers and businesses and boost staff numbers ahead of the busy summer tourist season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.