'Love the atmosphere': Seaside town packed to the rafters in new year

Port Fairy is in the midst of a bumper summer holiday season with new figures revealing 8000 bookings for the town's two council-run caravan parks.
Moyne Shire said Port Fairy's Southcombe and Gardens caravan parks were expected to operate at 80 per cent occupancy from December 26, 2023 to January 31, 2024.
Torquay's Kim and Peter Rouhard are staying at Gardens Caravan Park for the fourth time during a week-long trip.
"I love the atmosphere and the people," Mrs Rouhard said.
"I've met a few locals, the shopkeepers, and they're so nice."
Visitors flocked to the Moyneyana Festival New Year's Eve parade and a market and duck derby at East Beach on January 1, 2024.
Ruth Everitt, who runs Port Fairy business Flockheart Sticky Chai, had a stall at the market, which attracted big crowds.
She said it was great to see her hometown filled with visitors.
"It's what we practice for all year round, these kinds of events," she said.
"So we get lots of repeat customers and there's lots of tourists as well."
Ms Everitt said she felt blessed to live in Port Fairy.
"I feel like I'm always on holidays," she said.
Originally from Ireland, Ms Everitt moved to Australia 16 years ago, making Port Fairy home 10 years later.
She started the chai business three years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown after losing her hospitality job.
Hamish Kurray, owner operator of the town's new Mexican restaurant West Beach Cantina, said the business had been well supported in its first two months.
"It's good to see the town so alive, it's a seaside destination," he said.
