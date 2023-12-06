Works on temporary parking underway to combat summer tourism overflow

More parking will be available in Port Fairy during summer to cater for the increased number of people in the seaside town during the busy tourism season.
Moyne Shire Council has enlisted crews to demolish the buildings at the former Port Fairy State Emergency Services on Sackville Street. The SES headquarters is now located at 116 Princes Highway.
A council statement said once completed, the temporary overflow car park for the summer period would cater for businesses and staff.
The statement said crews were expected to undertake work at the site on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7.
"We don't expect any interruptions to traffic but there will be noise and dust," it said.
"The site has been assessed for materials containing asbestos and any identified have been removed prior to demolition."
A council spokesman said the shire would provide more information about the number of parking spots and the opening date soon.
The shire's director of environment, economy and place, Jodie McNamara previously told The Standard the visitor information centre had seen strong inquiries in the lead up to the peak season with a particular interest in local produce experiences.
She said more accommodation options would be available across the shire for the 2023-24 summer period, with bookings at the council's coastal parks at Port Fairy, Killarney and Yambuk tracking well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.