'Race that stops the town': Rubber duck derby's flying start to new year

Rubber ducks raced across the waves at Port Fairy's East Beach on New Year's Day for a good cause.
The Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club fundraiser saw 1500 ducks vie to cross the finish line first on January 1, 2024.
Patrol member and event organiser Martina Murrihy said the event was the club's biggest fundraiser.
"It's a highlight of New Year's Day in Port Fairy," she said.
Ms Murrihy said the competition involved a raffle where the ticket number corresponded with a duck.
"Your $5 gets you a little yellow duck," she said.
Ms Murrihy said the ducks were thrown into the sea with the winning ticket holder claiming $800, second receiving $300 and third $200.
She said the tickets sold out in a record-breaking less than three weeks.
"It's become an iconic event. Reflecting on the speed of the ticket sales, it sells itself because it's such a well-known event," Ms Murrihy said.
"It's a spectacle here at the beach.
"We can get a lot of people up high in an area to watch it."
A corporate race that cost $100 per ticket preceded the main event with the winner receiving $1000.
Ms Murrihy said about 40 club members were involved in running the event.
