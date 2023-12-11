Festival ready to draw on national icons to inspire

A famed festival is drawing on national treasures to help inspire its patrons for the summer ahead.
The Moyneyana Festival has chosen Iconic Australia as its theme for 2023-24.
Festival coordinator Naomi Harman said the theme worked on a number of levels.
"There are so many iconic things about the Australian way of life, it is a very broad topic," Ms Harman said.
"The other thing we thought was with everything being a little tight financially, people would already have iconic Aussie things around the house they could use to decorate a float for the parade."
The New Year's Eve parade will again be the signature event of the festival, with thousands expected to line the streets of the town CBD.
While the Moyneyana Festival is still short on volunteers and welcoming anyone interested in joining, the parade will be well manned thanks to other community partners.
"The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club, the CFA and the SES are all helping us out with the parade," Ms Harman said.
"It is a big show and without those organisations getting involved it would be very hard for us to run so we are very thankful."
The New Year's Eve entertainment will also include fireworks displays at 9.30pm and midnight.
The official start of the Moyneyana Festival for 2023-24 will be Saturday, December 23.
This will start with a market at Railway Place and be followed with a concert on Fiddler's Green. And to ensure everyone is well primed for Christmas, Santa will be making an appearance.
The festival will continue on until January 14.
The official festival program will be out soon and be available in print and on the festival's social media platforms.
