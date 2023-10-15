The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

West Beach Cantina to 'branch out' and open in Port Fairy

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
October 16 2023 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Beach Cantina owner operators Hamish Kurray and Dougal Weir will open a Mexican restaurant in Port Fairy in November. The pair has another business in Robe which operates under the same name. Picture supplied
West Beach Cantina owner operators Hamish Kurray and Dougal Weir will open a Mexican restaurant in Port Fairy in November. The pair has another business in Robe which operates under the same name. Picture supplied

A fun new family-friendly Mexican restaurant will open in Port Fairy in time for the busy summer tourist season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.