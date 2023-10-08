The Standard
Warrnambool council applies to extend DAMA program for five more years

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
October 9 2023 - 9:19am
Council moves to extend migration program to fill workforce shortage
The number of workers being brought to the south-west under a skilled migrant program could triple if a Warrnambool council request is approved.

