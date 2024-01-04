City's unemployment rate remains low, businesses seek workers for summer period

Warrnambool's unemployment rate has remained steady, with it sitting at 1.3 per cent in December.
This was the same rate as December last year, which was an all-time low for the city.
A Port Fairy business owner, who has struggled to find staff and was concerned about the busy summer period, has praised the Moyne Shire Council's Work and Play Program.
Sean Malady, owner of The Wharf restaurant, told The Standard in August he was unable to open the fish and chip shop that is attached to the business seven days a week due to a lack of staff.
However, he has taken on seven new staff members through the program.
The program targets seasonal workers and allows employees to stay at Southcombe Lodge and sites at Southcombe Caravan Park.
"I've been able to put on seven staff through the program," Mr Malady said.
"Sadly though, most are only staying until the end of January.
"Without these backpackers we'd be struggling big time for staff."
Mr Malady said he believed he would have to put out a call for more staff in the coming weeks.
Bojangles owner Simon Mugavin said the Warrnambool business had been "extremely busy" over summer.
He said the restaurant was busier than last year.
However, this has also resulted in a need for additional staff.
Mr Mugavin has spoken to The Standard previously about receiving very few inquiries about job vacancies in recent years.
He said this had been an issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Mugavin said he hadn't had difficulty in nearly four decades finding employees - until now.
In previous years he said he would have a pile of resumes on his desk, but now "I don't even have one".
"We're not getting many inquiries about jobs," Mr Mugavin said.
He said the restaurant could take on five to 10 additional casual workers.
Mr Mugavin said he hoped there would be students wanting to take a gap year from study or students moving to Warrnambool to study at Deakin who may be looking for work in the coming months.
A search of Seek found there were a number of retail jobs available, while a search of the South West Jobs Facebook page has a lot of posts about work on farms and businesses seeking cleaners.
