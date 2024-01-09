Rain-damaged produce in the south-west given a second life

Produce damaged when heavy rainfall hit the south-west over the weekend has been diverted from landfill.
Volcano Produce owner Ben Pohlner said of the 130 to 150 kilograms of strawberries picked on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 70 per cent would be repurposed.
Mr Pohlner said the strawberries from the Illowa farm would go to Noodledoof Brewing Co. for liqueur, Mitch's Preserves for jam and Great Ocean Road Cordial Syrups for cordial.
He said in a good year he grew 20 tonnes of strawberries between November to May.
Mr Pohlner said the downpour was the "perfect" amount of rain to grow vegetables.
"I think all the veggies have doubled in size over the last week," he said.
Mr Pohlner said the back room of the house at his property was flooded during the rain event on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
At Timboon's Berry World, owner Heather Nicholls said the crop was damp before the downpour because of heavy dew and fog.
She said this caused a fungal disease to form on the strawberries.
Ms Nicholls said she was unsure how much of the crop was damaged by the latest weather event.
"We lose a lot during seasons such as this but we do try and turn it into jam, wine and other products," Ms Nicholls said.
"The weather bureau promised us a dry hot summer and of course we haven't had it.
"It impacts the amount of fruit we can actually send out to the shops and the amount of food customers can come to collect."
In October 2023, Ms Nicholls told The Standard more than 50,000 plants were expected to yield two to three kilograms of strawberries at the business until April.
It came after the previous season was hit by four separate hail events, which set the business back five weeks.
