Popular roadside stall moves to manned cool room to avoid thefts, congestion

Residents were seen lining up at Illowa's Volcano Produce on Christmas Eve after the business owners moved the popular roadside stall away from the highway.
Ben and Sarah Pohlner have been selling homegrown, organic products from their Princes Highway stall for about four years but have faced issues with thefts and traffic congestion.
Mr Pohlner said the stall had been moved 30 metres up the driveway inside a cool room.
"It keeps the veggies nice and fresh and allows all weather access, while preventing congestion at the entrance to our property," he said.
"There's heaps of parking. It's just a better solution for everyone."
The previously unmanned, 24-hour roadside stall will now have a cashier and will be open from about 8am to 5pm.
It comes after a number of thefts were reported from the stall over the years including a full-days earnings inside the honesty box which was stolen twice in 2020.
"There were a lot more people forgetting to pay, which was especially noticeable during the holiday period so that's why we were keen to have it manned," Mr Pohlner said.
A line of people could be seen at the property on Christmas Eve.
"All our customers are saying what a massive difference it is, just being able to purchase products in a better and safer environment," Mr Pohlner said.
"The last four days since it's been open have been mad. Just crazy.
"It's been so well supported, we're just loving it. It's great for us seeing that community support out there, people are valuing the local spray-free products that we have."
