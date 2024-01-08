Thought the south-west was set for a dry summer? Think again

Warrnambool has recorded its highest rainfall on a single day in January in more than 25 years.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said 74.6 millimetres of rain was recorded at the current weather station in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, January 8, 2024. The site opened in 1998.
"However, the old Warrnambool airport site recorded 102.2mm on January 24, 1991, and the Warrnambool Shire office recorded 102.1mm back in January 1952," the Bureau spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, January 7, the highest rainfall totals in the south-west were 41.4mm at Dartmoor, 35mm at Mount Richmond, 28.8mm at Portland and 24.2mm at Cape Nelson.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, January 8, the highest rainfall totals in the south-west were 74.6mm at Warrnambool, 53mm at Willatook, 36mm at Terang and 35mm at Westmere.
The Bureau spokeswoman said of the 74.6mm recorded at Warrnambool, 50mm fell in the one hour and 20 minutes between 3.50pm and 5.10pm on Sunday.
In September, The Standard reported the south-west would face its first El Nino in eight years and a hot, dry summer.
But, the Bureau spokeswoman said the weather the past weekend was the result of a low-pressure system and associated trough moving into western Victoria which interacted with very humid and unstable tropical air dragged down over Victoria from the warm waters off the east coast of Australia.
"For context, the three-month rainfall outlooks issued at the end of September showed below median rainfall was likely across Victoria for October to December and November to January," she said.
"The three-month rainfall outlook for summer (December to February), first issued on October 5, showed no strong push towards above or below median rainfall for most of the south-west."
The Bureau spokeswoman said the weather was expected to be "much more settled" in the south-west for the remainder of the week with very little rainfall.
"There is the chance of some shower activity redeveloping over the weekend, but thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are not expected," she said.
"The one-week and two-week rainfall outlooks show the south-west is likely to have above median rainfall during January.
"The one-month outlook for February shows no strong push towards above or below average rainfall across the south-west."
