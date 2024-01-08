The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Thought the south-west was set for a dry summer? Think again

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 9 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Russells Creek walking trail at Ardlie Street was cut off in floodwaters on the afternoon of January 7, 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Russells Creek walking trail at Ardlie Street was cut off in floodwaters on the afternoon of January 7, 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool has recorded its highest rainfall on a single day in January in more than 25 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.