Walkers urged to keep eye out for belongings in search for missing woman

Walkers in the Mount Richmond area are being urged to keep an eye out for unaccompanied belongings as police continue their investigation into a missing 74-year-old woman.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Elizabeth, known as Kay, was last seen on a bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground in the Mount Richmond area about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
Portland police Senior Constable Victoria Ottanelli urged anyone walking in the area, from Swan Lake through to the Cobboboonee National Park, to keep an eye out.
"If anyone comes across any unaccompanied clothes, a backpack or similar, even if they think it's nothing, please call the police," she said.
"We would rather go out there and confirm whether it could be linked.
"At this stage there is no closure for the family."
Senior Constable Ottanelli said if anything is found to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
"If they could also provide a good location as to where we can find it, that would be very helpful," she said.
The police Air Wing, Dog Squad and Mounted Branch officers assisted local police in a ground search.
On December 24 police confirmed they had completed searching the area and there would be no further ground searches until further information came to light.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.