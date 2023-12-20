Police still looking for missing woman Kay

Police have renewed an appeal for public assistance to help locate missing Portland woman Kay.
Air Wing, Dog Squad and Mounted Branch officers are assisting local police with their continued search for her.
The 74-year-old was last seen on a bushwalk near Swan Lake camping ground in the Mount Richmond area about 10.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
The alarm was raised on Wednesday evening.
Kay was wearing a tan coloured broad-brimmed hat, blue-patterned scarf, khaki trench coat, royal purple jacket, deep blue top, light blue jeans and black shoes.
She may be carrying a brown leather duffel and a black bag with orange knee pads strapped to it.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her medical conditions.
The search by local police, Air Wing and Dog Squad overnight failed to find any sign of Kay.
At this stage it is unclear if Kay became disorientated and wandered off or left her bushwalking group and headed elsewhere.
Police have been told Kay is familiar with the Portland and Hamilton areas.
The search is being coordinated by the Search and Rescue Squad with local police and our specialist support services also assisted by State Emergency Service personnel and Parks Victoria.
Police have released an image of Kay in the hope that someone can provide information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Kay or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Portland police station on 5522 1500.
Last month an extensive search located a body in the dense Cape Bridgewater scrub, south of Mount Richmond, believed to be missing 34-year-old Portland man Sidney.
Southern Grampians police Inspector Steve Thompson said then the body was yet to be formally identified and a report would be prepared for the Victorian Coroner.
"The search has ceased after a body was located and we are awaiting formal identification," he said.
"The body was located in the vicinity of Mount Emu Track in the Cape Bridgewater search area.
"It was located about 3.30pm Monday (November 27) by Victoria Police search and rescue team members."
