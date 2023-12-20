The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Police still looking for missing woman Kay

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 21 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police still looking for missing woman Kay
Police still looking for missing woman Kay

Police have renewed an appeal for public assistance to help locate missing Portland woman Kay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.