Charity concert to run at historic site for first time since new ownership

History buffs can get a sneak peek of the historic Koroit Convent when it opens to the public for the first time since the current owners purchased the property in 2022.
Owners Cynthea Wellings and Professor Gary Egan, alongside a retired parish priest from Koroit, Father Lawrence O'Toole, will run a charity garden event on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
"We've always said we're the caretakers of the building and this building has got the investment of people over the last century," Ms Wellings said.
"There's so much curiosity on what's happening in it."
The day will feature music and dancing by 30 south-west residents from Timor Leste (otherwise known as East Timor).
Fr O'Toole said some of the performers had families back home.
"There was a long time they couldn't go back because of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
"They love working. Many of them are university educated but they can't get work in Timor Leste."
Fr O'Toole said the performers used the money earned working in Australia to build houses for their families and parents back home and to pay for their children and siblings' education.
Tickets to the event are strictly limited to 70 people to comply with council regulations and must be booked.
The entry fee will go towards The Sisters of the Good Samaritan Foundation, which runs programs in Australia, the Philippines, Kiribati and Timor Leste to create a safe and sustainable future for women and children in need.
It will run from 2pm to 5pm, which will include performances from the 2024 Lake School of Celtic Music, Song and Dance.
The Lake School will run from January 2 to 7.
Program director Felix Meagher said a highlight was the feature concert on January 4, which showcased the newly formed Melbourne Céili Band.
It includes members from Terang-born musician Rhys Crimmin's band, Austral.
The Melbourne Céili Band made history by travelling 17,262 kilometres to Mullingar in Ireland as the first Australian entrant in the 2023 Fleadh Cheoil's senior section, where it received a standing ovation.
Mr Meagher said the participant numbers for the 2024 program were set to reach 300 for the first time in about six years. He said this was an increase from 230 people at the 2023 program.
He said a welcome barbecue would be reintroduced this year, which would run at the Koroit Bowls Club on January 2 from 6pm.
