The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Charity concert to run at historic site for first time since new ownership

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 28 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit Convent's Cynthea Wellings is running a charity event at the venue on January 6, 2024, alongside Father Lawrence O'Toole. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Koroit Convent's Cynthea Wellings is running a charity event at the venue on January 6, 2024, alongside Father Lawrence O'Toole. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

History buffs can get a sneak peek of the historic Koroit Convent when it opens to the public for the first time since the current owners purchased the property in 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.