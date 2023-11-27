The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
WATCH: Take a sneak peek as the historic Koroit convent transforms

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 27 2023 - 11:56am
A historic site that was home to nuns in the south-west more than a century ago is undergoing a transformation into luxurious accessibility-friendly accommodation and wedding venue.

