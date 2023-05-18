Multi-instrumentalist Merran Moir joins the long list of inductees on the Lake School of Celtic Music, Song and Dance legends honour roll.
The Lake School is a week-long program of Celtic music, song and dance that runs in Koroit each January.
The Legends of the Lake honour roll was first introduced in 2003.
"I'm humbled because there are lots of people that do really good things," Moir said.
She first attended the program in 2006 when her children were school-aged, taking part since as a parent, student and tutor.
"I think after a period of time it's like a reunion, there's always new people coming to meet and there's the people you get to know over the years," Moir said. "It's a beautiful community feel.
"I like the family aspect embracing the young children to those on the other end of the scale."
Moir said it was hard to pinpoint her highlights of the program.
"There are so many special moments during that week every year so it's really hard to pick out any in particular," she said.
Lake School program director Felix Meagher said Moir was selected due to her "amazing" work over the past few decades in teaching people music in the south-west.
"She's just gone many extra miles to teach people and to make people feel comfortable playing, learning and sharing music," he said.
"It's clear she's done fantastic work so we wanted to recognise her."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
