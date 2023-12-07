The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The next wave of talent: Players to watch ahead of Country Cup tournament

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
December 7 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mack Mills, Toby Madden, Campbell Walsh, Josh Slater and Lachlan Rea are players to watch for the Western Waves. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Sean McKenna and Eddie Guerrero
Mack Mills, Toby Madden, Campbell Walsh, Josh Slater and Lachlan Rea are players to watch for the Western Waves. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Sean McKenna and Eddie Guerrero

The Western Waves have produced a strong list of male and female cricketers who have gone on to play at the elite level or enjoyed distinguished premier cricket careers over the past few decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help