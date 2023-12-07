The next wave of talent: Players to watch ahead of Country Cup tournament

The Western Waves have produced a strong list of male and female cricketers who have gone on to play at the elite level or enjoyed distinguished premier cricket careers over the past few decades.
With the new Country Cup competition run by Cricket Victoria for regional-based players to begin on Monday, December 11 in Albury/Wodonga and Hamilton, the next wave of talent coming through the state have a chance to press their claim for higher honours.
Long-time Western Waves mentor John Houston provides an insight into his 13-player squad ahead of the first match against Mallee Murray Suns on Monday morning at Monivae College:
Harry Austin (College) - Batter
"We're looking for leadership from Harry and an ability to turn it on with the bat. He can genuinely hit the ball to all parts of the ground. He probably won't bowl a huge amount but can if required. Such a smart kid and provides leadership. He's a really passionate kid so we expect his leadership to be important."
Connor Brisbane (Allansford-Panmure) - Bowler
"We're really impressed with his off-spin bowling. He'll probably bowl mostly through those important middle overs or even early on to apply pressure and tie up an end. He does bat alright so he'll get some chances there too to impress."
Brock Gannon (West Warrnambool) - All-rounder
"He's a good one, Brock. He takes the ball the other way being a left-arm spinner which is important. He's got a point of difference, he's a genuine wicket-taker and importantly he's just a really good listener. We're excited by him and he's a handy bat too."
Charlie James (Merrivale) - Bowler
"Charlie is a very, very talented player. He's a bit like Harry (Austin), a very classy player and taken his game to the next level through hard work. We're looking to his leadership. He's got a good in-swinger for a left-armer and is smart with his bowling."
Toby Madden (Merrivale) - Batter
"Toby hits the ball hard and can genuinely clear the ropes. We've tried to add a bit more hitting to the side and someone we can potentially bat around. If he makes good scores we're going to make good scores so he's important to us."
Mack Mills (Allansford-Panmure) - All-rounder
"Mack's a genuine all-rounder, very smart and a potential leader down the track I reckon. He hasn't been there before (for the Waves) and obviously has a talent in a lot of areas. Handy middle-order bat and can come on with the ball and do a job. His role in the field is also important."
Lachlan Rea (Allansford-Panmure) - Batter
"He can genuinely clear the rope so we're relying on him to fill a middle-order role and come out and play his natural game and break the field up. He's a slower starter but once he gets going has real ability."
Gavin Reynolds (Pomborneit) - Bowler
"Very quick bowler, and has a lot of fire in the belly. He's got genuine pace and is very intimidating, that'll be his role. He'll get a good quota of overs if he can keep his control but he's scary and has a great bouncer and he's not afraid to use it."
Isaac Shaw (Hamilton) - All-rounder
"He's a very impressive leggie. Takes the ball away, is reasonably accurate and we're looking to him to work with Brock. He also finds boundaries with the bat, and has ability to hit it like (Glenn) Maxwell sometimes, he can get balls into gaps where you wouldn't think you could get which is important in the Twenty20s."
Josh Slater (Mortlake) - All-rounder
"He's pretty quick but a smart bowler so we're expecting him to get close to his quota in each format and be a leader with the ball. Him and Charlie (James) will be strike bowlers and he's a handy middle-order bat who hits the ball hard."
Archer Virtanen (Mil Lel) - Batter
"Archer has the ability to hit the ball and clear the ropes and get the ball into the outfield, so he'll bat middle-order and maybe up the order a bit in the Twenty20s. He's pretty exciting"
Campbell Walsh (Cobden) - Wicket-keeper batter
"Campbell is one kid who will give absolutely everything with the bat. He rotates the strike well and is that middle order bat who will keep the scoreboard ticking over. He's great with the gloves for his age and working really hard on that area of the game."
Tighe Warburton (South Portland) - Batter
"He can play the full 360. He will ramp it, reverse sweep, can hit it straight so we're going to be relying on him through that top-order. He's also a handy off-spinner so we're expecting him to bowl some early overs and tie up an end for us."
