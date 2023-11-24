THE form of two teenage bowlers has captured the attention of an in-form veteran batsman.
Finn Tolland and Gavin Reynolds are developing an opening bowling partnership for South West Cricket perennial contender Pomborneit.
Opening batsman Dave Murphy, who already has three half-centuries to his name from five appearances this season, said the duo was adjusting to senior cricket with ease.
"They do make you feel old at times but they also bring a lot of energy to the side and enthusiasm which is good to have," he said.
Murphy, 41, said they were bowling tight and pinching the odd wicket here and there.
"Finn and Gav have been opening the bowling which has freed up other blokes through the innings to control it through those middle overs," he said.
"It is good to see them progressing through and improving each week."
Finn - the son of loyal clubman Simon - is economical with his deliveries.
"Finn is a very accurate bowler and I think on the weekend he was bowling with an 8-1 field which is very rare these days," Murphy said.
"He is very consistent with his areas that he's placing it."
Gavin - the son of club icon Luke - is in the Western Waves' under 16 country cup squad.
"He is a fairly quick bowler for his age. I think Gav is still only 15," Murphy said.
"That extra pace is handy. There's not too much blokes around with that raw pace in our competition."
Murphy, who has featured in the Bulls' top-grade side for more than two decades, has made scores of 58, 87, 22, 18 and 61 not out.
He said it was hard to pinpoint a specific reason for his strong start.
"I have started the season a bit better than usual," Murphy said.
"Nothing has changed, I'm just having a good run of form at the moment and hopefully it continues."
Second-placed Pomborneit plays third-placed Cobden in round six on Saturday, November 24.
