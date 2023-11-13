The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricketer chipping away at the crease after returning home

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 13 2023 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johno Benallack plays a shot for Cobden in 2021. He has returned to the club this season. File picture
Johno Benallack plays a shot for Cobden in 2021. He has returned to the club this season. File picture

WHEN Johno Benallack started his own building business, he knew playing cricket and chipping in with some runs would provide a much-needed outlet from his hectic work days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.