Cricketer chipping away at the crease after returning home

WHEN Johno Benallack started his own building business, he knew playing cricket and chipping in with some runs would provide a much-needed outlet from his hectic work days.
It was also a key factor in returning to South West Cricket club Cobden in the off-season after a campaign coaching Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit Northern Raiders.
The Boggy Creek-based batsman, who owns and runs Benallack Builds, does most of his work in the area.
"I have my own business so I haven't really been able to train a heap so far but not having to have the stresses of finding players (as coach) has been really good," he said.
"The boys have that under control which makes it easier for me just to turn up and play my own game."
Benallack branched out on his own two years ago after deciding to jump in the business deep end.
"You have to run everything yourself and the pressure is there but it's really good to because you can be flexible with your hours," he said.
"There's always small jobs around and if there's a couple of big ones it keeps you going."
Benallack, 25, feels at home playing for Cobden and is enjoying helping the Knights' younger players in the nets.
"I got to a few (club) functions last year as well so I wasn't too far out of the loop so it was pretty easy to slot back in," he said.
The experience of playing in WDCA is one the former Cobden and Nirranda footballer hopes will hold him in good stead as a leader.
"The depth in Warrnambool is a bit stronger," he said.
"The top players are good in both leagues. It's probably just a bit more relaxed in South West but Warrnambool is good fun because everyone is really competitive and they really try and get the best out of yourself and your teammates."
Benallack has started to find form with the bat.
He blasted a run-a-ball 97 in the Knights' 151-run round four win against Boorcan on Saturday, November 11.
It was a breakthrough performance after scores of 14, nine and a duck in the opening three rounds of the 2023-24 season.
"It was good to finally get a few. I hadn't made over 20 so to get a score was good personally and I think we were also 5-90 so we had to dig in and put a decent score on the board knowing Boorcan have a good batting attack," he said.
"The wicket played really well and once you got yourself in it was pretty easy batting I suppose.
"With the white ball, there's not much in it for a bowler these days, so you just have to cash in while you can."
Teenager Parker Walsh also performed strongly with 48, impressing his older teammate.
"We were under a bit of pressure so for a young kid to come in and bat 25 overs (was great) and his running between wickets is unreal," Benallack said.
"His brother Campbell is a wicket-keeper and also made 60-odd the other week against Woorndoo."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.