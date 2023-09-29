A Cobden favourite son will make his return this South West Cricket season and bolster a division one outfit on the hunt for its first top-grade premiership since 2000-01.
Gun batter Johno Benallack will return to the Knights after a one-year stint as playing-coach of Warrnambool and District division one club Northern Raiders.
The highly-regarded right-hander made 188 runs in his stint in the WDCA's top-flight but has been a prolific run-scorer in South West Cricket for more than a decade.
Re-appointed captain Simon Murfett said it was pleasing to welcome back the talented Benallack, who would add leadership, skill and experience to the group.
Experienced campaigner Kaplan McCann is another player who will return after a year off travelling and will bolster the division one batting depth.
"It's a big positive for us, not only are they great cricketers but they're great club people too," he told The Standard.
"They fit in really well with everyone else and it makes it a lot easier. Both of those guys having natural ability is just a bonus."
The Knights may also see Mathew Kemp return as a "virtual new recruit" after a serious neck injury ended his season early in 2022-23 while Matt Boyle is coach.
Murfett said the vibe around the club was strong after the Knights played in last season's grand final, going down to Bookaar.
"We were probably a year or two ahead of where we envisioned ourselves being last year, playing in a grand final," he said.
"We went into last year just hoping to maybe play finals and had a couple of things gone our way (in the grand final) we may have walked away with a premiership cup. A couple of dropped catches, that kind of thing, but we're looking forward to seeing how we go again."
Murfett, a Cobden club great, said from an individual perspective he was looking forward to another season in the blue and gold after a sparkling season in 2022-23.
"I'm planning on having a fair crack this year, as long as the body holds up," he said.
"I'm not getting any younger but looking forward to it."
