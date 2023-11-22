The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Behind the stumps: Experienced bowler's stunning debut after late arrival

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington's Scott Breddels, pictured at the club's home ground on Wednesday, November 22, snared five wickets on debut. Picture by Sean McKenna
Dennington's Scott Breddels, pictured at the club's home ground on Wednesday, November 22, snared five wickets on debut. Picture by Sean McKenna

Dennington recruit Scott Breddels barely had time to warm-up let alone flip the game on its head when he rocked up for his division one debut on November 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.