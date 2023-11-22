Behind the stumps: Experienced bowler's stunning debut after late arrival

Dennington recruit Scott Breddels barely had time to warm-up let alone flip the game on its head when he rocked up for his division one debut on November 18.
Little did he know, hours later he would walk off the field having blown away one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's champion sides.
The medium-pacer arrived on the club's doorstep after relocating to Warrnambool from East Gippsland with his company TTMI Tractor Sales in January.
Senior coach Mick Rantall was the catalyst behind him taking up the opportunity to play cricket with the Dogs, with the mentor also working at the company.
Breddels, who worked in the morning before racing to the ground just in time, bamboozled reigning premier Nestles with a devastating spell of 5-10 to help roll the Factory for 149 on the way to a win on Saturday, November 18.
He bowled just 27 deliveries in his spell, taking a wicket every five balls. Three of his wickets were bowled and two caught as he flushed out a promising start for the Factory with the bat.
He started the season playing in the Dogs' second XI, impressing with six wickets from his first four matches before earning the call-up to the Shannon Beks-captained side.
"It just so happens I got thrown the ball and I was just bowling the way I bowled in the nets I guess," he told The Standard of his haul of wickets.
"I actually rocked up to the ground late, I had to work in the morning so I didn't even get there until I reckon half-an-hour before the start.
"They kind of already warmed up and I had to get going basically out there in the middle. It worked out well in the end I guess."
The long-time cricketer has played most of his cricket in the second, third and fourth grades for Wurruck in the Sale-Maffra association and said he enjoyed helping young players develop their game.
"My club Wurruck didn't actually have an A or B grade side and haven't for a few years now, so I was originally captain of the fourths and because I had a knee injury - I snapped my ACL - my physical ability was a bit strained," he said of his past few seasons.
"I was happy just to train and coach the juniors along. We got pumped most weeks but I enjoyed playing with the kids and giving them a go.
"I kept most of the time and when the kids all had their go I would then have a bowl. It was good fun."
Dennington's division one side sits fifth on the table after seven matches and will play Mortlake at D.C Farran Oval on November 25.
A string of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket youngsters have been named for the Western Waves in the upcoming boys' Country Cup.
The Country Cup is a competition for under 16 players from the six Victorian Country Cricket League (VCCL) regions, aimed at providing equal opportunities for players from across regional Victoria.
Brock Gannon (West Warrnambool), Charlie James (Merrivale), Toby Madden (Merrivale), Mack Mills (Allansford-Panmure), Lachlan Rea (Allansford-Panmure) and Josh Slater (Mortlake) will represent the Waves from the WDCA.
Gavin Reynolds (Pomborneit) and Campbell Walsh (Cobden) have been selected out of South West Cricket, while Tighe Warburton from South Portland and Harry Austin and Isaac Shaw out of Hamilton are in the squad.
North Warrnambool Eels senior coach John Houston has been named as the mentor of the team.
Multi-talented athlete Scarlett O'Donnell has enjoyed a staggering past 12 months across the region in a variety of sports.
The Warrnambool teenager is coming off premierships and league best and fairest awards in junior netball and football during the winter and if her trajectory in the WDCA's women's cricket competition continues this summer another medallion could be around her neck come presentation time.
O'Donnell, who plays her cricket with Hawkesdale, has made 232 runs from seven innings so far this season without being dismissed, including two half-centuries.
The all-rounder has also been sharp with the ball, taking 11 wickets at an average of 6.73.
Those are some seriously impressive numbers.
South West Cricket enjoyed early bragging rights as representative cricket kicked off Sunday, November 19, with the association upsetting Warrnambool in a Festival of Cricket thriller at Cobden.
The South West side, skippered by Cobden's Johno Benallack, successfully defended 234 after recovering from a shaky start, bowling out Warrnambool for 210.
A 75-run partnership for the final wicket between Heytesbury Princetown's Paul Vogels (28) and Cobden's Angus Uwland (43 not out) was the catalyst for the win.
Despite an unbeaten 52 from Warrnambool captain Geoff Williams, an excellent spell from Ryan Mottram set the victory up.
Thomas Hunt 68 (Heytesbury Princetown); Jonty Robertson 73 (Cobden); Campbell Walsh 57no (Cobden); Ryan Mottram 67 (Heytesbury Princetown); Fraser Lucas 92no (Bookaar); Thomas Gray 50no (Woorndoo); Jye McLaughlin 58 (Camperdown); Henry Moyle 1-36 and 48; Tharaka Sendaranyake 2-19 (Pomborneit); Jason Fowler 3-21 (Woorndoo); Jackson Rock 4-56 (Cobden).
Shashan Silva 53 (Allansford-Panmure); Josh Barr 68no (Dennington); Chris Bant 62 (Allansford-Panmure); Campbell Love 59 (Brierly-Christ Church); Todd Lamont 40no and 3-16 (Mortlake); Kory Howlett 64 (North Warrnambool Eels); James Van De Peer 4-16 and 20no (Port Fairy); Nathan Finch 4-41 (Wesley Yambuk Titans); Simon Richardson 4-29 (Allansford-Panmure); Scott Breddels 5-10 (Dennington); Nickolas Robertson 4-45 (North Warrnambool Eels).
