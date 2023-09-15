Scarlett O'Donnell has capped off an incredible first season of football at South Warrnambool with a league best and fairest medal.
The teenager, who was best on ground in the Roosters' under 18 premiership victory last month, was the runaway winner of the Western Victoria Female Football League's under 18 best and fairest award on Friday night.
O'Donnell polled 23 votes, eight ahead of runner-up, Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop on 15.
The multi-sport athlete has swept awards season in 2023, having also won the Hampden league's 17 and under netball best and fairest earlier this month after a standout season with Koroit.
She will line up for the Saints in their open netball preliminary final against Cobden on Saturday, while her 17 and under squad has already booked a place in next week's grand final.
Glossop has also enjoyed a successful 2023 season too. She made her Coates Talent League debut for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels as a bottom-age talent and led the Bloods as co-captain to their first-ever under 18 grand final appearance.
The multi-sport athlete also won a 18 and under netball premiership with Woorndoo-Mortlake earlier in September.
In third place was Cavendish's Leayla Pohl with 14 votes ahead of Bloods co-captain Sophie Curran (13), Warrnambool ruck Alyssa Ralston and Roosters talent Maggie Johnstone (both 11).
Horsham pair Greta Arnel (10) and Adelle Weidemann, along with Warrnambool's Aisla Gome and Portland's Chloe Reynolds (nine votes each), rounded out the top-10.
Meanwhile, South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel narrowly missed out on back-to-back senior women's best and fairest awards.
McMeel, who played seven games with Geelong's VFL team this year, was named joint runner-up behind Stawell's Vanilla Ika (16 votes), tying with Horsham's Jedah Huf and Warrnambool's Lauren Cousins on 14 votes.
Roosters teammates Rosie Pickles (13 votes) and Alyssa Johnstone (11) finished fifth and sixth respectively, while premiers Hamilton Kangaroos had three players in the top-10 including ruck Millicent Chun (11 votes), who was judged best on ground in their winning grand final.
Kangaroos captain Emily Pitts (10 votes) and Hinemoa Biddle-Maitland (nine), along with Tyrendarra playing co-coach Nicola Clark (11) also featured in the top-10.
