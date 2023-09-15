The Standardsport
Scarlett O'Donnell named WVFFL under 18 best and fairest winner

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 15 2023 - 9:00pm
South Warrnambool's Scarlett O'Donnell has capped off her first year of football with a league best and fairest award. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's Scarlett O'Donnell has capped off her first year of football with a league best and fairest award. Picture by Anthony Brady

Scarlett O'Donnell has capped off an incredible first season of football at South Warrnambool with a league best and fairest medal.

