The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool defeats Terang Mortlake in 2023 WVFFL under 18 decider

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's under 18 side celebrates its premiership win. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's under 18 side celebrates its premiership win. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Warrnambool under 18s coach Ryan Jones hailed his side's commanding grand final victory on Sunday as the "complete performance".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.