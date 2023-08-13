South Warrnambool under 18s coach Ryan Jones hailed his side's commanding grand final victory on Sunday as the "complete performance".
The Roosters' class was on show at Reid Oval as they defeated Terang Mortlake 8.8 (56) to 1.2 (8) to clinch their second consecutive Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 crown.
The win capped an unbeaten season.
"(It was) the way they've set up the whole season and it showed today, it was the complete performance. From start to finish," Jones said of his team's efforts.
"The grit, determination, they've got skills, they're creative, everything you want in being able to coach a footy team. I'm blown away."
Jones also praised his side's versatility and adaptability.
"They're just the ultimate bunch of team girls," he said.
"They played different positions, different roles but they took it and they went with it. And they did a brilliant job.
"Everything I've asked for all year, they've delivered. They do it for themselves, for each other. (They're a) really coachable bunch of girls."
Kate Noseda (three goals) was dangerous in the forward-line for the victors while teammate Scarlett O'Donnell was deservedly awarded the best-on-ground medal.
O'Donnell, in just her first season of football, was explosive through the middle of the ground, took some great marks in defence and rarely missed a target with her thumping right boot.
She also contributed a long-range goal late in the game as the Roosters finished with a four-goal final term.
"Watch this name," Jones said of O'Donnell.
"Just the ultimate competitor, there's no chinks in her armour."
For the Bloods, Sophie Curran was influential while skipper Annabelle Glossop hit the scoreboard with a nice major.
Though it didn't quite show on the scoreboard, the Bloods were right up for the contest.
Jones predicts a bright future for the opposing team.
"Terang came out at us from the get-go right through until the end," he said.
"They tackled hard and most of them are bottom-agers so their willingness to put their head over the ball and tackle hard, that'll put them in great stead for next year and years to come."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.