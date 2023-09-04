Koroit netballer Scarlett O'Donnell credited a full season of open-grade for improving her game at junior level after she was crowned the Hampden league 17 and under best and fairest on Monday.
O'Donnell polled 38 votes to win the Rebekah Moroney Memorial Medal, finishing two votes ahead of Hamilton Kangaroos' Ella Sevior (32) in second and Warrnambool's Eva Ryan (29 in third).
O'Donnell, also a talented cricketer and footballer, was honoured to win the accolade.
"It's a real honour to win such an award," she said.
"Really happy I guess, it hasn't really sunk in at the moment.
"I knew it would be a really close contest. (There's) amazing talent in the 17s, I'm just lucky to come away with it."
O'Donnell juggled games in the 17 and under and open sides all year which she admitted she benefited from.
"Doubling up on games which has been quite a challenge but everyone at Koroit's so supportive and got me through the season," she said.
"Kate Dobson and Kerri Jennings (coaches) have done so much work with me to get me where I am. Giving me the opportunity to play has been amazing and it's definitely developed my under 17s game."
O'Donnell is eager to push for a premiership in both grades.
Her under 17 team plays Terang Mortlake in the second semi-final on Saturday while the open outfit clashes with Warrnambool in the first semi-final on Sunday.
"(I'm) really looking forward to it," she said.
"17s we have the chance to go into the grand final which is really exciting. Then seniors is a bit of a do-or-die match but hopefully we can come away with the win, I know the girls are really pumped for it."
O'Donnell's accolade caps a memorable year for the multi-sport athlete.
Last month, in her first season of football, she guided South Warrnambool to a Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 premiership and was named best on ground.
She also produced a strong campaign for Geelong's third grade women's premier cricket side earlier in the year.
O'Donnell was slightly diplomatic when asked if she preferred netball or football.
"I seem to get this question a lot but netball at the moment, I've played it longer but footy's a lot of fun," she said.
"(I'll) see where it all takes me."
