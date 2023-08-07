Terang Mortlake will relish the "underdog" tag heading into Sunday's Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 grand final and look to put together one last four-quarter performance.
The Bloods advanced to the grand final, to be played this Sunday at Reid Oval against South Warrnambool, overcoming a three-quarter-time deficit to overrun Horsham Demons in the preliminary final, 6.3 (39) to 3.1 (19).
"I'm really, really happy for the girls, it's terrific," Bloods coach Nathan Jones said.
"All year it's been about enjoyment and development and nothing sort of changes this week.
"We'll reflect on Sunday's game and look to improve. We know what South can do and what they've done since joining the under 18 competition. They've got a great program going which we want to emulate and they've been at the pinnacle.
"We know we go in underdogs but we've competed with them quite well throughout the year so we know we're good enough and are a chance. We've got a full squad pretty much so we'll keep it simple this week."
Jones said Sunday's clash against the Demons was tough but praised his group for lifting.
"It was a pretty good battle up until the last quarter, they were up by five or six points and we were a bit patchy but we put together one of our better quarters in the last," he said.
Skipper Annabelle Glossop was the star on the day, booting three goals in the final term and five overall to inspire her team to victory.
"She's a pretty big focal point for us so it was great," Jones said. "Unfortunately she got sent off in the third quarter so we needed her to do something in the last quarter which she did."
