'Just want to improve': Talented keeper-bat relishes elite challenge

An emerging South West Cricket talent is excited to test himself for the Western Waves' under 16 boys team when its country cup campaign begins next week.
Cobden wicket-keeper batter Campbell Walsh will be one to watch when the Waves take on Mallee Murray Suns in Hamilton on Monday, December 11, 2023, after a good start to the season at club level.
The Waves will be coached by North Warrnambool Eels senior mentor John Houston and features some of the region's most promising players from the South West, Hamilton, Portland and Warrnambool competitions.
"I'm really excited, it's going to be great," Walsh said of his selection in the squad.
"It's been good to train with some new people, meet new people and play with some people you play against."
Walsh said he was looking forward to challenging himself in a semi-elite environment after tapping into coaches like Houston.
"I just want to improve and get better each game, that's my goal for the games," he said.
"I'm learning the fundamentals of the game and stuff like that and making sure that's good. I've enjoyed the experience and looking forward to now playing with my teammates."
The 16-year-old is flying at division one level for the Knights this season, racking up 185 runs at 92.50 with two half-centuries while also juggling his junior cricket commitments and wicket keeping duties.
Walsh currently sits fifth in the division one competition for runs and leads all players at the club and has the fourth-most dismissals with the gloves. He was also a member of the club's division one grand final side which went down to Bookaar in the 2022-23 decider.
The Mercy Regional College student said playing against quicker bowlers at club level and learning from experienced players was helping his development.
"It's been a good start to the season. I got a bit of experience last year (playing in the grand final) and I felt like I'm getting better and better each week," he said.
"Facing faster bowlers and facing different situations against older players has helped my game."
