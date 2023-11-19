Young Knights prove invaluable with the bat in important round five fixture

Cobden captain Simon Murfett believes having teenage talent make strong division one contributions bodes well for the club's future.
The Knights took their South West Cricket record to 3-2 after five rounds with a 35-run victory against Camperdown on Saturday, November 18.
Leading the charge were teenagers Jonty Robertson (73 runs) and Campbell Walsh (57 not out), who turns 16 next month.
Robertson opened and anchored the innings, partnering with number three Matthew Kemp (54) and later Walsh to push the Knights past 200 before his dismissal.
"It's really good for Jonty to make some runs, it was his first division one game this season," Knights captain Simon Murfett said. "He had been opening the batting in div two and was getting some starts.
"He's got a lot of potential, he's just got to get that belief."
Walsh took the up final charge to get the Knights to 245 after 45 overs.
"Campbell, he's taken the next step in a big way this year," Murfett said of the 15-year-old.
Jackson Rock, who has started bowling seamers in recent years, later opened the bowling to great effect, taking figures of 4-56 as the Knights limited the Lakers to 210.
"He got hit a little bit early but came back and got three wickets in his early spell and one in the last one," Murfett said of Rock.
Murfett, who was a late out with illness, said he was pleased with the depth developing within the club.
"With the batting, there has been different weeks the top end has failed and the bottom end comes through and bowling, if you haven't got a wicket in your first spell, that second spell you do," he said.
Cobden will return to a turf wicket for its round six clash against Pomborneit on November 25.
In other results, Heytesbury Princetown Storm hung on for a seven-run win against reigning premier Bookaar in a high-scoring affair, while Pomborneit defeated Boorcan by six wickets.
Woorndoo celebrated its first win of the season with a five wicket win against Ecklin.
