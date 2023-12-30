It'll be a big year for these south-west athletes in 2024

SOUTH-WEST Victoria is known for its love of sport.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The talent, across team and individual categories, is immense.
The Standard has identified athletes, from local, national and international scenes, who could be in for an exciting 2024.
FAST and on a mission.
Warrnambool teenager Grace Kelly is chasing a spot on the Australian team for the world under 20 championships in Peru in 2024.
Success at the Athletics Australia titles in April, which double as a qualifying event for the world championships, will help her cause in booking a ticket.
Kelly is aiming for the 100m individual sprint and the 4x100m relay.
The sprinter's best time across 100m is a blistering 11.74 seconds.
Long-term aims include the Olympic Games, either in 2028 or 2032.
Some pundits are already labelling the Koroit teenager the number one pick in the 2024 AFL draft.
You only have to look at the hype surrounding West Coast draftee Harley Reid - arguably one of the most talked about footballers in Australia this year - to see the world O'Sullivan could be thrust into in his top-age season.
O'Sullivan is a talented midfielder who has excelled as a bottom-age prospect for Vic Country and Coates Talent League side Oakleigh Chargers and is a member of the AFL Academy.
He's highly regarded for his ability to win the football at the contest and be creative off the spread. He is also a handy aerialist.
O'Sullivan, who has already played Hampden league senior football, would follow fellow Saints exports Marty Gleeson (Essendon) and Willem Drew (Port Adelaide) in advancing to the top level in recent times.
HAS there been a bigger recruit in Hampden league history?
Cunnington lands at Warrnambool fresh off a 238-game AFL career with North Melbourne.
When it became known he wanted to leave the city and return to the countryside following his retirement, every club threw its hat into the ring.
Warrnambool won out.
The Blues will be hoping the two-time Syd Barker Medallist can bring his inside game to their midfield
Cunnington, who kicked 10 goals on debut for Cobden as a teenager, will also be a threat in the Warrnambool forward line.
Booking a ticket to the Paris Olympics, which start in late July, is the objective for the Bookaar-raised, Camperdown-based trap shooter.
The 28-year-old is ranked number one in the world after a strong 2023 campaign which should only enhance her chances of wearing the green and gold again.
Smith represented Australia at the delayed Tokyo Games in both the women's and team trap events and is in line to make back-to-back teams.
Australia will select two competitors for its women's trap team bound for France.
The former AFL rising star winner endured a frustrating season upon returning to home club Terang Mortlake in 2023.
A persistent groin injury limited the midfielder-forward to just three appearances for the Bloods, who made the Hampden league preliminary final.
Now the former Brisbane and Sydney footballer has taken on the coaching gig and, after surgery, is hopeful of being back to his devastating best on the field in 2024 too.
He will provide class to an already exciting list.
DYNAMIC wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown is chasing a spot on the Australian Paralympic team.
The Warrnambool teenager, who is playing for Italian club Amicacci Abruzzo, is in the Rollers' extended squad as they chase qualification for the Paris Games which will run from late August to early September 2024.
Brown, 18, is the son of Big V champion and current Warrnambool Mermaids coach Louise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.