The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

It'll be a big year for these south-west athletes in 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 30 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool runner Grace Kelly is hoping to be on the start line at the world under 20 championships in Peru. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool runner Grace Kelly is hoping to be on the start line at the world under 20 championships in Peru. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

SOUTH-WEST Victoria is known for its love of sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.